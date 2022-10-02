The Broncos crapped out in Las Vegas. They had no run.
The Broncos are in a world of hurt.
In casino parlance a roll of the dice at the craps table that comes up 2, 3 or 12 causes a player to lose.
The Broncos came up 23. They and their thousands of orange followers at Allegiant Field were leaving Las Vegas like most everyone else who travels to the desert to gamble – as big losers.
The endgame Sunday was the run game.
The heretofore winless Raiders rushed for 212 yards on 38 attempts – 5.6 yards per, compared to only a 4.8-yard average in passing – to roll over the Broncos.
Meanwhile, the Broncos, who supposedly possessed a premier one-two combination at running back, finished with only 85 yards of running on 20 plays, but that’s just a portion of the tale.
On Melvin “Flush’’ Gordon’s first carry of the game in the second quarter, he blasted impressively for eight yards. However, he fumbled the football for the fifth time in five straight games, including all four this season and the 2021 finale. Cornerback Amik Robertson snared the ball in mid-air, then zigged and zagged 68 yards for a touchdown gift that presented his Raiders with a 16-10 lead.
The Broncos would tie the Raiders at 16, rally from deficits of three, six and nine points to trail by only two with 2:34 remaining. They still had a chance at their third victory in four games. But the Raiders produced a 10-play, 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to take an insurmountable 32-23 advantage with 2:02 left. The Broncos went quietly, especially because third-string running back Mike Boone failed to catch consecutive passes from Russell Wilson.
Boone wouldn’t have been in play if Gordon weren’t in double secret probation for his fumblitis and starter Javonte Williams hadn’t injured his left knee earlier.
The Broncos already were suffering because of pathetic coaching, injuries to several important players and an insolvent offense. The loss of Williams, among the league’s best backs, was another significant blow. He was taken away on the back of a cart, had to walk with the aid of crutches afterward and will undergo an MRI examination Monday. He certainly won’t play in Thursday night’s home game against the Colts and could be out for an extended period.
Williams’ absence wasn’t enough. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, off to a special start in three games, pulled up lame on a non-contact play. He has a health history, never playing more than 12 games in a season, and didn’t practice most of the offseason or training camp.
The wounded Broncos are 2-2, but have fallen in both games away from home. Their road is long and winding, and difficult.
Here’s the accounting on the running game:
Williams ran 10 times for a mere 28 yards; Boone did pick up 20 yards in the first three rushes of 2021-22 with the Broncos, but he isn’t a solution (particularly after showing he can’t catch), and Gordon had eight yards on his first run (that resulted in the fumble) and zero yards on only two more. The trio managed 56 yards.
The Broncos’ leading rusher was the quarterback. Wilson scrambled four times for 29 yards.
Yeeesshhh!
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr rushed for more yards (40) than Wilson and any of the other Broncos. His runs near the end of the second quarter and in the fourth quarter kept the Raiders in situations to score.
But the Raiders’ run to victory was powered primarily by Josh Jacobs, who battered the Broncos for 144 yards on 28 carries and included a 43-yard sprint and two short bursts for touchdowns. Nobody had rushed for 100 yards against a Broncos’ defense that had been third overall in the NFL after permitting only 17, 9 and 10 points. But the defense was torched for 32 points, 74 offensive plays, 35 minutes of possession and 385 yards by the Raiders.
And in the final minutes with the Broncos begging for a unicorn miracle, Nathaniel Hackett, who didn’t coordinate much of an offensive effort, again agonized with a meltdown on the sideline regarding timeouts and game management on a Raiders’ penalty – even though he has more helpers than Santa.
What happened in Vegas stays with the Broncos.