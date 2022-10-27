After halftime the Nuggets-Lakers game morphed into Joktime vs. Choketime.

“LeBron (James) is the best player on the planet. I like to compete against the best,’’ Nikola Jokic said afterward.

The two-time NBA MVP of the present outplayed the four-time NBA MVP of the past and his mates. Long live King James, but he’s not Nikola now. The Joker, who is no court jester, reigned in the third quarter.

The teams were equal at 54 at the end of two periods Wednesday night before 19,520 at The Jar.

LeBron James participated for 9:07 of the third quarter, Nikola Jokic the first 9:56. Jokic produced 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. James had two bad passes, one traveling violation, one missed layup, one kicked ball, four points, one rebound and one assist.

The Lakers were outscored by 16 points in the quarter before Jokic departed for a rest. The Nuggets waltzed to an easy victory, and the Lakers became 0-4 before their say-die fans who always infiltrate the arena. But these are not their fathers’ Showtime franchise. While James tried to be a facilitator against the Nuggets, Jokic was the dominator.

The Joker vs. the Joke of a team.

Jokic, who is 27, and James, who will be 38 on Dec. 30, each played 35 minutes. James finished with a polite line – 19 points (8 of 21), seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and eight turnovers. He did become the all-time league leader in consecutive games with double-digit scoring (1,100).

Jokic had his routine results – 31 points (12 of 17), 13 rebounds, also nine assists, four steals and three turnovers. He was one assist shy of reaching the record for triple doubles for an NBA center. He will surpass Wilt Chamberlain before the weekend is over.

Jokic and the Nuggets are today; their nemesis Lakers are from yesterday. The Lakers have defeated the Nuggets in three Western Conference Finals – 1985, 2009 and 2020 (the pandemic bubble season) – and probably prevented Colorado from possessing multiple titles in football, hockey and basketball. The Nuggets have lost seven series and 25 of 33 playoff games to Los Angeles.

But, unless the Lakers overhaul their roster – hello, Russell Westbrook, who was out with an injured hamstring Wednesday – and their silly system and three-point percentage, James and Anthony Davis, who tweaked his back in the game, certainly won’t play the Nuggets or anybody else in the postseason.

These Nuggets definitely will advance to the playoffs again for the fifth straight season after a five-year struggle, which followed 10 seasons in a row in the postseason. The NBA championship still is elusive, just as the ABA title was (in the league’s final Finals).

I know. I’ve covered the Nuggets for 49 seasons.

On the national ESPN show “Around The Horn’’ that I’ve appeared on for 20 years, I intrepidly proclaimed on the opening day of NBA season that the Nuggets would win the title. The prediction was sneered at, especially when the Nuggets fell in their first game to the Jazz. But, two days later, I said they would win in San Francisco over the world champion Warriors and in the inaugural game in Denver. The Nuggets are not world-beaters yet, but they will get revenge against the Jazz here Friday night, and they’ll defeat the Lakers again Sunday.

By Christmas Day, when the Nuggets play the Suns at home, they will be one of the top four teams in the Western Conference.

Jokic will be an MVP contender for a third time and average a triple double.

Jamal Murray seems more comfortable every game. He flew twice for dunks in the Lakers game to evaluate the knee’s recovery and finally, after a flawed flattening of his shot on three-pointers, drained one, and he grinned, and the team celebrated. Michael Porter Jr.’s appearances are being “lumbar’’ managed – he sat out Wednesday – but he’s back in form. Bruce Brown was a brilliant free agent acquisition, and Christian Braun was an exceptional draft pick at No. 21.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope avoided a major injury Thursday, tweaking his ankle, but he and Bones Hyland have to pick up their pace, and DeAndre Jordan should be worked in regularly.

The Nuggets must improve defensively and not repeat the 18 home losses of the past season.

It’s Nugstime.