Timberrrrr! The Nuggets chopped down those Quaking Aspen trees from Minnesota again Wednesday night.

122-113, 2-0.

And Bubble brilliance is back for Jamal Murray.

“Jamal was incredible,’’ Nuggets coach Michael Malone said succinctly afterward.

This Murray in the 2023 playoffs is That Murray in the 2020 playoffs.

While in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, the 23-year-old Murray averaged in three series 31.6, 22.6 and 25.0 and became an NBA sensation. Then he suffered a devastating knee injury that kept him out of the postseason until now.

In the two games of the series with the Timberwolves, the 26-year-old Murray is averaging 32 points.

Oh, Canada — the country that has given Colorado Joe Sakic, Larry Walker and Jamal Murray.

In Game 2 of the Nuggets-Timberwolves series All-Star Anthony Edwards and All-World Jamal Murray matched each other big shot-for-big shot, point-for-point, move-for-move and moment-for-moment. Edwards finished with 41 points on 14 of 23 attempts from the field, including 6 of 10 three-pointers, two rebounds and four assists. Murray ended up with 40 points on 13 of 22, including 6 of 10 three-pointers, three rebounds and five assists.

Edwards missed his final fling badly. Murray also was off on his last balloon.

Advantage Murray. He and the Nuggets got the victory.

Using the Timberwolves as kindling and with Murray on fire in the first half the Nuggets rolled on a 17-5 run and had a 21-point lead before being up 64-49 at intermission.

But the Wolves clawed back in the third quarter when Nuggets coach Michael Malone called time at the 6:34 mark to calm the situation. The Nuggets had lost their edge, lost their advantage and lost their way. They were ahead only 70-69. Then they were behind by a point.

And it was a game.

“We’ve played eight quarters of basketball, and seven of them have been good,’’ Malone said. However, one was horrendous. The Wolves made 81% of their field goals in the third quarter. “But we responded in the fourth quarter.’’

From the outset inside The Jar the Nuggets appeared to be intent on driving the Wolves back to Minnesota defeated and humiliated. In the half the Nuggets converted more than 60% of their shots (including 44% from beyond the arc), and the Wolves seemed like they were ready to quit.

Jamal Murray scored 20 in the two quarters and was in command of the floor, and Nikola Jokic, whose presence in the lineup was in doubt because of his constant wrist injury while the Wolves’ Two Big Men, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, were as frustrated as they had been in Game 1. Towns picked up three fouls and had to sit in the second quarter, and Gobert didn’t have much going, either. Guard Anthony Edwards seemed stymied, and the reserves didn’t really contribute.

Meanwhile, the running the floor and running up the lead with their top eight, although Michael Porter Jr. got into foul trouble and only made one basket in his limited time. But, off the bench came Brown & Braun and especially Green.

The Nuggets didn’t drop off with Old Man Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun. And the Wolves were down 37-22 at the first break. The flow looked like same old Nuggets from the second half of Sunday night. The Wolves weren’t protecting their weak side; the Nuggets repeatedly broke fast and played exceptional defense and rebounded. The Wolves even adjusted to a zone defense to try to stop the rush.

The lead was pushed to 53-32 five minutes before halftime, and the delirious crowd already had visions of a 2-0 advantage soon.

Then, in the beginning of the third quarter the Nuggets’ world turned 180 degrees. Edwards emerged, and Towns and Gobert sudden became factors. The Wolves had responded to the Nuggets’ charge and even grabbed the lead. Then it was back and forth, and neither team was going away.

But a finish thisclose was inevitable.

However, the Wolves’ last lead with 99-98. The Nuggets offered another impressive run of 13-4 for 113-103 advantage with under three minutes remaining.

The Wolves really were done.

The Nuggets yelled “Timber." And the Timberwolves’ tree fell.