Birds gotta fly; fish gotta fry; Broncos gotta try.

Broncos starters will play in an exhibition Friday night for the first time since Aug. 28, 2021.

Gas then was $3.56 a gallon, milk $3.15 and Clorox Bleach $2.56, and Teddy Bridgewater was the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

Last year the head coach chose to play only three starters in the opening exhibition against the Cowboys and kept the rest for three games in bubble wrap. His announced intention was to prevent injuries and keep his starters fresh for the December run to the playoffs. Nevertheless, starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was hurt on the first play of the first exhibition, and in mid-December the Broncos – missing more than a dozen principal players who had been injured – had a 3-10 record. As the Broncos crawled the coach was canned.

This year the (new) head coach plans to play possibly 15 starters against the Cardinals in Phoenix.

Sean Payton’s initial unofficial in-pencil-pointless depth chart this week features 14 players on offense, defense and special teams who weren’t starters on the 2022 first regular-season depth chart.

The prior head coach had as starters offensively Jerry Jeudy, Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Billy Turner, Albert Okwuegbunam, KJ Hamler, Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams and Russell Wilson. Offensive linemen Risner and Turner no longer are with the Broncos; wide receiver Hamler is in never-never land of the NFL with pericarditis, and tight end Albert O. has dropped deep.

New starters are offensive linemen Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey, tight end Adam Troutman, fullback Michael Burton and rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims III, who has been elevated because of the second season-long injury to Tim Patrick.

On defense the starters a year ago were Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, D.J. Jones, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Josey Jewell, Griffith, Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. Chubb was traded during the season. Williams, Reed and Darby have departed. Griffith is hurt again with a torn ACL that will keep him out this season. And Jackson is listed as co-starter at strong safety with Caden Sterns. New starters are defensive ends Zach Allen and Frank Clark, outside linebacker Baron Browning, inside linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Damarri Mathis (who both became starters last season) and Randy Gregory (who was injured before and during most of last season).

McClinchey won’t play before the regular season after sustaining a strained knee. Browning is on the PUP list, and his return schedule is uncertain. And Simmons is sidelined temporarily with a groin issue.

Special teams starters of last season have been cleaned out. Done here are kicker Brandon McManus, punter Corliss Waitman, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer. Montrell Washington was atop the depth chart at this juncture in ’22 as punt and kick returner before being demoted on the current chart behind Mims.

Running back Williams is back from major knee surgery and No. 1 again. He won’t play this week, but may get limited carries in the second exhibition at San Francisco and in the home exhibition against the Rams – the Broncos’ opponent two years past when the Broncos’ starters played in an exhibition.

One of Payton’s early declarations was that Broncos starters would see action in exhibitions. So, for the first time in a Broncos’ uniform during the preseason, Russell Wilson will play rather than stand. Payton says starters will be on the field for 15-18 plays, which could be as many as six offensive possessions if Wilson goes three-and-out repeatedly, but more likely three or four if the quarterback creates traction and a couple of touchdown drives. Payton, who has been rather reticent on all subjects (excluding the previous head coach), has not disclosed if and when backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci will play. DiNucci rarely gets practice repetitions.

And, as in seasons when Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio were head coaches, second-, third- and fourth-stringers (and a fifth) will get experience.

Ninety players (plus more to come and leave, no doubt) are vying for 69 spots on the Broncos’ active roster and the practice squad. This year the league will have only one cutdown date - Aug. 29. It all starts now, but the depth chart and the roster are fluid as cytoplasm.

The Broncos must have a lotta try Friday night.