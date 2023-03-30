The game was not the most important concern for the Rockies Thursday night.

Daniel Bard was.

The 37-year-old Bard, one of the six premier closers in baseball last season, courageously admitted in San Diego before the opener he is suffering again – years later – from anxiety and can’t pitch now, and he doesn’t know when he will once more.

A doctor for a professional sports team once told me an athlete’s dislocated shoulder or a broken leg is an obvious injury, but a wounded mental health problem can’t be seen and is difficult to diagnose.

The Rockies, ranked before the regular season as one of the five worst teams in Major League baseball, are decimated by physical injuries to four or five players.

But Bard’s mental health issue is more severe.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “Occasional anxiety is a normal part of life. Many people worry about health, money or family problems. But anxiety disorders involve more than temporary worry or fear. For people with anxiety, the anxiety does not go away and can get worse over time. The symptoms can interfere with daily activities such as job performance, schoolwork and relationships."

Job performance.

Bard can’t do his job. So, he’s taking time away. Good for him.

The native Texan, North Carolina Tar Heels star and first-round pick of the Red Sox left baseball from 2013-2020, but finally overcame his fear and signed as a free agent with the Rockies. He was chosen as the National League Comeback Player of the Year as a retro rookie.

Last year Bard finished with 34 saves and a stingy earned-run average of 1.79. He should have been the Rockies’ representative for the All-Star Game. But Rockies players are disrespected despite the toil of pitching in Colorado, and the Rockies were abysmal again last season. Bard was considered a prime candidate to be traded to a quality club. Instead, owner Dick Monfort and general manager Bill Schmidt decided to sign Bard last July to a two-year extension through 2024 for $19 million even though he will be 39 next year. Bard was 16th on the NL MVP list, a grand achievement for a team that won only 68 games and was last in the National League West.

However, Bard didn’t seem proficient or sharp this spring in camp, in six Rockies appearances and in two games with the United States team in the World Baseball Classic. In Arizona he pitched five innings and gave up only four hits, and struck out eight, but he surrendered two home runs,.Bard’s performances could be attributed to rustiness, dismissed velocity, shaky control and possibly age.

Then he fell apart in the WBC. In two-thirds of an inning against Mexico, Bard was torched for four hits and four runs. In his third trip to the mound against Venezuela Daniel again was shelled for four more runs as a U.S. 5-2 lead evaporated. He didn’t record an out while allowing two hits and a walk and hit Jose Altuve with a misguided inside pitch.

Meanwhile, in Scottsdale Bud Black defended Bard, saying he thought the Rockies’ closer “might have gotten caught up in the moment. ... Daniel’s got a lot of moving parts in his delivery.’’ Yet, the manager added: “He was just out of whack.’’

The issue was more critical. Bard told The Gazette Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck and other media in San Diego on Monday that he started to struggle mentally during the WBC meltdowns. His distress didn’t disappear back in Arizona. Bard and the Rockies agreed he should go on the injured list.

Bard isn’t the first prominent athlete to experience mental health issues. The world’s top gymnast, Simone Biles, dropped out of the finals in the last Olympics because of mental health issues. Serena Williams, who probably is the greatest tennis champion of all time and young phenomenal player Naomi Osaka have battled mental issues recently, and the most successful American Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps decided to go into therapy because of his uncertainties. NBA and NHL players have taken mental health breaks.

Bard is not alone in sports or life.

Let’s hope he has another comeback and peace