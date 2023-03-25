This year the Broncos must have the Russell Wilson of old, not an old Russell Wilson.

Last season he was less effective than Wilson the soccer ball in the movie "Castaway."

The younger Wilson threw for more than 4,000 yards in four seasons and completed more than 65 percent of his passes in four seasons. He passed for more than 30 touchdowns in five seasons – 40 once – and threw fewer than 10 interceptions in six seasons. He ran for more than 500 yards in five seasons and had double-digit victories in eight seasons. Russell finished with a passer rating of 100 or higher in seven seasons and advanced to the playoffs in eight seasons. He played every Seahawks game at quarterback nine straight seasons. Wilson reached two Super Bowls and almost won both to match John Elway and Peyton Manning.

The older Wilson ended up with career lows in victories (4), touchdown passes (16), completion percentage (60.5) and passer rating (84.4), and an 11-season high in sacks (55).

Russell will turn 35 the week of the Broncos’ 11th game. Elway and Manning went to Super Bowls when they were 37. Wilson will have to duplicate that feat if he expects to stay in Denver past 2025.

In a month, the Broncos will hold their voluntary minicamp at Dove Valley. And it’s assumed that Wilson will work out for the new head coach for the first time.

Greg Penner and George Paton brought in Sean Payton to turn around a failed franchise and a flopped quarterback. Wilson, according to one unverified rumor, had wanted his former team to fire coach Pete Carroll and hire Payton. In a confirmed report Wilson did contact Payton during the head coaching process and obviously tried to persuade him to come to Denver.

To assist Payton in the Wilson restoration project he has hired four offensive assistants – offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, passing game coordinator John Morton, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and quality control coach Logan Kilgore – who have expertise in working with quarterbacks or playing the position.

The Penner-Paton-Payton triumvirate has spent $78.5 million in guaranteed contracts at right tackle and left guard to shore up the offensive line. Tight end Chris Manhertz will join the Broncos’ blocking brigade, and another offensive lineman will be drafted as high as the third round. Payton has given Wilson two more running backs in veterans Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. And the Broncos have just added two wide receivers you never heard of – Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Marquez Callaway, who played together for Payton in New Orleans. The Broncos already have 10 wide receivers, although KJ Hamler, often injured, is injured again, and 10 is not enough.

Payton et al will supplement the offense with more drafted and undrafted rookies and veteran pickups. They need help at all the positions, but particularly at tight end, center and wide receiver if Payton and Paton continue to consider offers for Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. The Broncos won’t receive a first-round choice for Jeudy, but might be offered a second, and Sutton’s contract ($42 million over the next three seasons) is prohibitive to teams.

The ownership, the executive leadership and the head coach are doing their due diligence to assemble an offensive cast that is an improvement over the Broncos’ past seven years of bad luck, unfortunate injuries, awful coaching, dreadful drafting – five picks left from the 32 in 2016-2019 – and inadequate free agent signings.

So It’s up to Wilson to get his act together on and off the field to earn his contract and respect from Broncos backers.

Attending post-Oscar parties, Grand Prix races featuring Broncos’ shareholder Lewis Hamilton and grand openings of stores in the mall is acceptable occasionally. But Russell must concentrate the preponderance of his energy on football. In Denver he was as weak as or worse than Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. He sustained hamstring and left shoulder injuries and a concussion, and after the season had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

The Broncos are smart to send out surveys to season ticket-holders asking about stadiums and concessions rather than seeking opinions about Wilson.

Maybe Russell had an off year. But, with all the help he’s getting from Payton, Penner and Paton, Wilson has to be on this year beginning April 24.