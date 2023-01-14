The Broncos necessarily need The Fixer.
Someone who will solve problems, facilitate, and expedite changes, rights the wrongs and fix things.
The Broncos’ new coach must fix:
- The quarterback.
- The rest of the roster.
- The coaching staff.
- Off-season preparation.
- Game management
- Training camp.
- Exhibitions.
- The offensive scheme.
- Special teams play.
- The cause of too many serious injuries.
- Rivalries with the Chiefs, the Raiders and the Chargers.
- Road games.
- An undisciplined, dysfunctional team.
- The draft.
- Free agency.
- The general manager.
- The postseason famine.
- Everything else.
Someone like Broncos Super Bowl fixers Mike Shanahan in 1995, John Fox in 2011, Gary Kubiak in 2015.
Someone like Super Bowl coaches Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell.
The Broncos’ franchise is a fixer-upper.
The most imperative immediate issue is fixing quarterback Russell Wilson, who in the last two games played more like the player of the past 10 seasons than the player of the previous 13 games. Is he the Broncos’ best belief or their worst quarter-billion bust?
Nathaniel Hackett hurt him more than helped him. The head coach acted like a Wilson fanboy when he wasn’t telling players on the practice field that he was “the only person here who has seen all the episodes of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ — twice," and he could, of course, name every "Star Wars" character. I once asked Hackett if he missed being an assistant coach, and he replied: “I get all over the field during training camp, and this is better.’’
Shouldn’t he have been concentrating on the offensive side because Hackett was the self-aggrandized play-caller, a duty he hadn’t performed since being fired in late season in 2018 (as he was in Denver) by the Jaguars and buddy Doug Marrone?
Hackett functioned as if he were reinventing the wheel route, but his disorganized offense never fit or fixed Wilson, and his refusal to order that the players practice 1-on-1 or 7-on-7 was unusual and unsuitable in training camp. That silly decision was made after he had canceled a strenuous session on the last day of minicamp to let everybody play basketball and stream laser beams.
The Broncos command center was transformed into the Dove Valley Country Club and Vacation Summer Social. Six miles away, the Cherry Creek High School football team under Broncos radio broadcaster Dave Logan had more demanding workouts and won a state championship.
Logan played his starters in non-league games while Hackett determined he didn’t want to use his starters in three exhibitions — so they’d be fresh, ready and healthy in December. His quote. The Broncos were 4-11 after a 51-14 loss to the pitiful Rams Dec. 25, and the team was second overall in the NFL with 303 man-hours lost to injury during the season. They also had the second-most players on injured reserve, 24, and missed three offense linemen, the starting running back, several wide receivers and occasionally tight ends. So much for Hackett’s theory about not playing starters in exhibitions. The flopped rookie is fortunate he wasn’t fired during a stretch of losing nine of 11 games.
Hackett was not an innovator or a renovator with Wilson or the Broncos, who were first in penalties flagged and sacks allowed.
So, a veteran repair specialist must be hired.
The Broncos would do well with a Peyton-Payton president of football operations and head coach. Manning has become an entertainment and media mogul, though. Sean Payton is available.
He addressed ideas for Wilson fixes in October on a sports radio talk show. “You correct flaws immediately, and then we don’t worry about how long the process is going to take. In other words, I’d want a cut-up of all Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards, and I want to see some schemes that he felt very comfortable with,’’ Payton said.
“I’m asking for some of his greatest hits, and to make sure that we have those song lyrics available, and if not, let’s put them in.’’
Payton, who will meet with the Broncos Tuesday, had incredible success with another short quarterback. They won the Super Bowl together.
Payton is The Fixer.