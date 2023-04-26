Because of their wicked glitches of the West, the Avalanche are melting.

The Kraken are on the verge of winning the series over the Avs, who are on the playoff precipice.

The Avs have become the Av-Nots.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanenn can’t get any assistance, Alexandar Georgiev can’t throw shutouts in order to win, and rescue can’t come to save the Avalanche from elimination.

Seattle prevailed by one goal on Wednesday night, and the outcome was not indicative of the difference, even though the Avs actually started playing like defending Stanley Cup champions only in the last few minutes.

But this is not a title-type team like 2022.

MacKinnon became so frustrated when a penalty wasn’t called he whacked the glass with his stick, and the Kraken scored at the other end of the rink.

For Game 5 of the playoff series, the Avalanche were without four of their top point-accumulators from the Stanley Cup championship chase last postseason.

Cale Makar, who was No. 1 with 29 points, was suspended as a result of severely slamming the Kraken’s Jared McCann into the boards in the Avs’ Monday night overtime loss. Makar has won the Calder (rookie of the year), Norris (defensive player of the year) and the Smythe (NHL MVP for the 2022 playoffs). He is the best defensive-offensive combo player in the league, the Avalanche point man on the power play, probably a future Hall of Famer — and usually one of the smartest, sharpest and most savvy players on the team. But he made a critical miscalculation in the incident with McCann, who has an undisclosed injury (as always in the NHL) and was out Wednesday night in Denver.

The league’s player safety department appropriately decided on the one-game punishment. But, in the announcement, some buffoon stated that the “ownness’’ was on Makar when the correct word should have been “onus."

Nevertheless, Makar didn’t play, damaging the defense and the entire Avalanche system.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was No. 4 with 22 points, has been out all season because of a serious lower-body (knee) injury but was anticipated back for the playoffs. That hope was false. He will not play a second no matter how far the Avs advance. He is such an important asset for the Avalanche, but he can only help by his encouraging talks in the locker room.

Valeri Nichushkin, who was tied with Landeskog with 22 points in the past playoff skate to glory, signed an eight-year, $49-million extension with the Avs in the off-season and produced 47 points (17 goals) during the regular season. He then contributed one goal in the second game against the Kraken in an Avs victory.

The 28-year-old Russian right winger nicknamed “Nuke,’’ who rarely talks to the media, did an exclusive recent interview with The Denver Gazette’s hockey writer Kyle Fredrickson.

But last Saturday, in Seattle, the Avs acknowledged publicly that Nichushkin had left the team “for personal reasons’’.

The mystery intensified. Nichushkin reportedly was spotted leaving the Avalanche hotel in Seattle with security. Coach Jared Bednar, the only person associated with the Avalanche who is talking, has offered vague information. Owner Stan Kroenke, his son Josh Kroenke, president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris MacFarland — and even the media relations department — have been silent.

And nobody in the NHL is addressing the bizarre situation. Bednar indicated he had “no idea’’ when or if Nichushkin would return. The coach said Nichushkin is not injured, does not have a legal issue and was not disciplined.

Rampant rumors have ranged to the ridiculous.

An important player missing from action in the first round of the playoffs?

Vanishing Valeri is the Avalanche’s all-time unknown in secrecy in indefinite.

Nazem Kadri, who was No. 6 in points last postseason for the Avs and loved by the locals and loathed by opponents, couldn’t reach an agreement with the team in the summer and ended up with the Flames and a $49 million deal for seven seasons. He played in all 82 games this year, but Calgary were just short of the playoffs.

So, on Wednesday night, the Avalanche played with only two of the past playoffs leading men — MacKinnon (No. 2) and Rantanen (No. 3).

The pair possesses eight goals (five by Mikko) and five assists through five games, but they are getting virtually nothing from the rest of the roster.

And the Avs are sinking into the ice.