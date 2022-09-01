The Big Deal is a win-win win-win.

Now the Broncos must begin the season with a win, win, win, win, win.

Could these years become the Roaring 20s?

The signing of Russell Wilson to a five-year contract extension guarantees the quarterback $165 million and perhaps $296 mil, guarantees the Broncos Russell’s presence for at least four years, probably six or seven and possibly the rest of his career, guarantees that the franchise’s new ownership and leadership are trying to bring the Broncos back from the darkness into the light and guarantees that football fanatics in Colorado can be optimistic and enthusiastic.

It’s a windfall.

Happy Days are here again.

The agreement is, G-Man George Paton said Thursday afternoon, “an amazing deal for us and for him.’’

Wilson said he wanted to leave cap room for the Broncos so that Denver can be “a destination location’’, as it was when his successful predecessors John Elway and Peyton Manning lured stars out of the sky to play for a Super Bowl-bound team.

Relevancy has returned.

The Broncos haven’t won anything since Super Bowl 50 and haven’t won anything yet in 2022. But they aren’t about to lose every game every year to the Chiefs, lose regularly to the Chargers and the dreaded Raiders, lose four, five, six games at home and lose most of the time on the road, in the Eastern Time Zone, on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights and in foreign countries.

Victories against the Seahawks, the Texans, the 49ers, the Raiders and the Colts would be a fresh start.

And @Mile High stadium will have no no-shows.

Before the clock struck midnight Wednesday, the Broncos and Wilson reached an accord after months of negotiations that opened shortly after the veteran quarterback was acquired in the astonishing March trade with the Seahawks.

Wilson has two more years on the four-year, $140-million contract he signed in Seattle in 2019 making him then the highest-paid player in the NFL. Neither Wilson nor the Broncos had to force a revised or extended pact before this season or even the next. But, as Paton said Thursday, the contract removes a distraction that might have muddled matters for months, or more than a year, and ended any beliefs that Wilson might be a short-timer and sign as a free agent elsewhere.

Finalizing the contract allows Wilson to win, although he isn’t the richest-rewarded quarterback in the league. He is third in guaranteed money and second in income in 2022. He actually will realize $57 million – based on an immediate $50 million bonus, a $5 million practice bonus and a paltry $2 million in salary. Over the seven years of the contract – assuming the Broncos want Wilson that long, and he continues to claim he will play into his 40s and wishes to remain with the Broncos for the remainder of his career. The quarterback will average $49 million a year. And the two sides can do another deal.

Denver will be the home to two of the Mile-HIGHEST-paid professional athletes – Wilson and the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. Nate MacKinnon of the Avs is seeking to become the highest-paid in the NHL and could and should. And Kris Bryant signed with the Rockies for seven years. He will be paid $182 million, but hasn’t paid dividends.

The U.S. Mint on Colfax may have to open its vaults.

People will complain, criticize, carp about the money the players get. And I understand as someone who has covered sports for half a century. But evolution and revolution in professional sports, and college sports, has changed the games.

Who would have expected the Broncos to sell for $4.65 billion?

The Waltons and Penners et al are backing up their promises and the Brinks Truck. New CEO Greg Penner has become immediately involved and committed. Mr. B would be proud of Mr. G.P. so far.

Paton has proven to be the right man at the right time for the job. He pulled off the trade for Wilson and the new contract for Wilson.

This franchise was a mess for years, but a new general manager, a new head coach, a new quarterback, new assistants, new ownership, a new CEO, new team president and new players have energized the Broncos.

And a new contract for Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Win-win.