Not to be confused with Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Russell Wilson’s Cheat Sheet List Wrist Band is hot.
The Broncos’ special teams are not.
Wilson won wearing a wristband in London. The Broncos are 3-5 with the bottom-feeder special teams and rookie returner Montrell Washington.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and his quarterback were late to jump onto the wristband wagon. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Wilson’s Seahawks successor, Geno Smith, have worn the QB helper all season.
The original wristband has a hallowed spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 1965 the Baltimore Colts lost quarterback Johnny Unitas and backup Gary Cuozzo to injuries and had to use halfback Tom Matte under center. Assistant coach Don McCafferty suggested a wristband with a limited number of plays written on it. Matte won one game at quarterback, but, because of the referee’s blown field goal verdict, lost to the Packers in a playoff game.
Decades later playlist wristbands became commonplace, even after offensive calls were relayed from the sideline to miniature speakers in the quarterbacks’ helmets. And Tom Brady and Peyton Manning even became advocates of the NASA-like redundancy.
This is an example of one play on Manning’s wristband when he was with the Indianapolis Colts: “48. (D) Gun 0 Deuce 514 Slammer QK Screen LT to X.’’ Here’s a Brady wristband play: “7. Flood Flank FIP R-34 Flash A Shark.’’
Aaron Rodgers began wearing “the wrist coach’’ in 2019 when Matt LaFleur took over the Packers and hired Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator.
However, Hackett didn’t bring the wristband concept to the Broncos. Wilson didn’t usually utilize a wrist band for 10 years in Seattle or for his first seven games with the Broncos this season. The Broncos lead the league in penalties with 70, including 30 pre-snap false starts and delays of game. It is claimed that “a collective decision’’ was made about the Wilson wristband before the Jaguars game in London.
The Broncos scored three touchdowns for only the second time. Coincidence?
As the Broncos were taking off last Sunday Pete Carroll was taking off on Wilson again as his Seahawks improved to 6-3 with quarterback Smith, a mid-season MVP candidate. “If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,’’ the coach said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did it before. There was resistance to that (wristband).’’
Back from his Cabo retreat, Wilson was asked Wednesday about Carroll’s comments.
“We won a lot of games (in Seattle) without one on the wrist," he said. "I didn’t know winning or losing matter whether you wore a wristband or not. But I think, do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re rolling and moving and everything else."
He completed 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards, a touchdown and an early interception and ran four times for 17 yards.
The Great Wristband Solution will be evident again Sunday in Nashville.
“Sometimes you want to get a little bit creative, and those things can get a little verbose, so you want to have it be easier instead of having to call it and then communicate it,’’ Hackett said. “If you have crowd noise with (Russell) listening to me, he just has to hear one wristband number, and then can go in (the huddle) and get it to the guys properly.’’
Why not previously?
Perhaps the Broncos should give their mediocre returner a wristband written with words “Run, Washington, Run!’’
Montrell was a first-class returner at Samford scoring five touchdowns before being drafted by the Broncos as their second pick in the fifth round to be a return specialist and occasional receiver. He stood out prominently in training camp and had two punt returns in the exhibition against the Cowboys for 45 yards and two kickoff returns vs. the Bills for 55 yards.
Yet, in the regular season, Washington has returned 18 punts for only 167 yards (9.4 yards per) and just eight kickoffs for 148 yards (18.5) to rank the same as the “nothing special’’ teams overall (29th).
To defeat the Titans Sunday, the Broncos must depend on both Wilson and his wristband and Washington and his returns to be something special.