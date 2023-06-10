The Earth is round, and the basketball is round, and Nikola Jokic is the best in basketball round the whole wide world.

He has become a legend in his own time.

But, astonishingly, Jokic likely will not be the most preeminent player from The Republic of Serbia this weekend.

The Joker has a tough act to follow – The Djoker.

Jovial jocular jockey Jokic will be named the unanimous Most Valuable Player in the NBA Finals when the Nuggets win the championship. He already has received the Western Conference finals MVP trophy this year, was the league’s MVP the past two seasons and should have been the three-peat regular-season MVP.

In 19 postseason games Jokic has averaged 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 blocked shot. He has surpassed a 56-year-old record with 10 triple doubles, and he was the first NBA player in The Finals to achieve the 30-20-10 level (with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists). What did he think of his statistical line in Game 3? “To be honest, not much. I’m just glad we won the game.’’

Because of a tweaked ankle and a foul issue, Jokic turned into a towel-waving cheerleader during the fourth quarter Friday night as his Nuggets teammates took an insurmountable advantage in the game and The Finals. A gentleman’s sweep is in the offering for the gentlemen Nuggets.

If Jokic attains 28 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in the fifth and final Final game, he would finish the postseason with 600 points, 265 rebounds and 200 assists for an overall triple triple.

Nikola most likely will possess the record for highest combined per-game averages, compiled by The Ringer, with a mark above 53, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain (51.2), Bill Russell (46.5), Michael Jordan (45.6) and LeBron James (44.7) – a Mount Rushmore of professional basketball.

The Pikes Peak of the four major pro teams in Colorado definitely is John Elway, Joe Sakic, Todd Helton and Nikola Jokic. All four will be in halls of fame. The other three don’t have four MVP awards. Elway and Sakic each possess three championships – two as players and one as executives. He could equal or exceed the NFL and NHL superstars, but probably won’t get one title as an executive because Nikola would prefer to be a harness race owner and jockey.

Jokic’s heroics have elevated the Nuggets’ center to global greatness as ABC has telecast The Finals to 214 countries.

Detractors have been forced to become groveling retractors.

However, The Joker will not ever transcend the championships of Novak Djokovic – whose nicknames are “The Djoker’’ and “The Serbinator’’. Basketball is more popular than tennis, but Djokovic could be unparalleled in his sport Sunday,

Before the Nuggets defeated the Heat in Miami Friday night Djokovic beat a cramping Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open earlier in Paris.

Before the Nuggets can beat the Heat Monday night Djokovic has the chance of becoming the all-time men’s Grand Slam champion with 23 titles.

With a victory over Casper Ruud in the tennis finals Djokovic would rise above Rafael Nadal after already passing Roger Federer’s 20. Djokovic would be the best male ever on the court. With his first Finals title Jokic certainly will be among the best ever on his own court.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, who was born in Belgrade, Serbia, has earned more than $167 million in prize money. The 28-year-old Jokic, born in Sombor, Serbia, signed a five-year contract last year for $272 million. Two sensational Serbs.

Oddly enough, Jokic so far hasn’t reached the heights of several other Serbian athletes. Monica Seles of Novi Sad, Serbia, won nine Grand Slam titles and was the youngest French Open winner at 16. Serbian soccer standout Nemanja Vidic was a player on five Premier League championship teams with Manchester United. Three Serbians have received NBA championship rings. Darko Milicic became the youngest player to prevail in The Finals at 18 with the Pistons. Peja Stojakovic secured his title with the Mavericks, and Neman Bjelica was on the roster of the 2022 champion Warriors. The Nuggets’ center of universal attention is ready for No. 1.

Nikola Jokic will join fellow Serbians and Coloradans in celebration with a Grand Slam Jam.