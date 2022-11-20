There’s a new generation leading the United States Men’s National Team, and there’s hope it can be a golden one.
Gone, with a few exceptions, are the millennials who made up a majority of the 2014 squad that advanced to the Round of 16 before falling to Belgium in extra time. The failure to qualify for the '18 tournament formally ushered in a new era.
Jurgen Klinsmann, who made some productive changes to the operation ahead of the 2014 competition, was eventually replaced by Gregg Berhalter, and the focus quickly shifted to developing fresh faces.
Right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 squad, and there are only three players in their 30s on the team with an average age of 25.5. The team's success will be entrusted to a core of 20-somethings and teenagers who should be at the peak of their careers in Qatar and in North America’s joint 2026 bid.
Christian Pulisic, 24, Forward
The young player with the most international experience on the roster has endured a frustrating start to the English Premier League season with Chelsea, but playing time shouldn’t be an issue at the World Cup. Pulisic should be one of the first names on the team sheet and will be counted on to create and finish scoring opportunities. A productive World Cup could go a long way to improving the Hershey, Penn., native’s club situation.
Weston McKennie, 24, Midfielder
There may be no more important player to the USMNT's success than McKennie. While the Juventus midfielder will participate in the attack, especially on set pieces, organizing the squad will be his most critical responsibility. After developing in the FC Dallas academy, McKennie has played in big matches for Italy’s most decorated club, so the World Cup setting shouldn’t be a shock to the system.
Gio Reyna, 19, Forward
The USMNT legacy should be a dangerous player on the flank opposite of Pulisic. Reyna, like Pulisic, raised his profile playing for German club Borussia Dortmund. He broke Pulisic’s record as the youngest American to feature in a Bundesliga match and could follow Pulisic’s lead to an even bigger club with a strong showing in Qatar. Reyna’s father, Claudio, is an American soccer legend and was teammates with Berhalter for the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. The younger Reyna was born in England during his father’s playing career but spent most of his childhood around New York City.
Tyler Adams, 23, Midfielder
Rumored to be the captain of the squad, the Wappinger, N.Y. native is expected to be the team’s primary defensive midfielder. It’s not the most glorious role, shutting down opposing attacks before they get too threatening and serving as a conduit to the attack, but it’s an important one. Like his generational peers, Adams came up through a Major League Soccer academy (New York Red Bulls) before heading to Germany (RB Leipzig) and England (Leeds United).
Sergino Dest, 21, Defender
The Netherlands-born right back had a choice to make: represent his homeland or the United States, where he has dual citizenship through his father. Dest, despite coming up through Dutch academies, elected to play for the United States. He’s one of the more volatile options on the squad as a modern fullback who, at times, gets too attached to the attack. There’s less debate about his athletic and technical ability as displayed by his stints at Ajax, Barcelona and, now, AC Milan. At his best, Dest significantly elevates the squad’s potential. At his worst, he could hang his fellow defenders out to dry.
Josh Sargent, 22, Forward
The only player of the group not to be playing in a top-tier European squad, the Norwich City striker is not one of the highest profile players on the squad, but he could be one of the most impactful. Likely flanked by Pulisic and Reyna, Sargent should receive consistently solid service. It could be up to him to provide the scoring touch. The O’Fallon, Mo. product has nine goals and two assists through the first 19 matches of the Championship season. A continuation of that form would be much appreciated, though the level of play at the World Cup will be significantly higher than that of England’s second division.
Yunus Musah, 19, Midfielder
The well-traveled young man was born in New York City to Ghanaian parents and grew up in Italy and England, giving him four choices to represent at the senior level of international play. He picked his birth country after playing for England at various youth levels and could provide a boost of creativity in the midfield. A solid tournament from the Valencia product could elevate not only his individual career but the hopes for a young United States squad looking to make a statement.
***
What I’m Thinking
The World Cup isn’t coming to Denver during North America’s joint bid in 2026, but a couple of Coloradans should aim to make their home state proud elsewhere on the continent.
Sam Vines and Cole Bassett won’t have the honor of being the first Centennial Stater to rep the Red, White and Blue. That belongs to Ethan Horvath, a reserve goalkeeper on this year’s squad, but the duo should target being No. 2 and 3 come 2026. After developing through the Colorado Rapids academy and becoming important parts of the first team, Vines and Bassett took their talents to Europe, where 17 of the 26 players selected play their club soccer.
Vines, a Colorado Springs native, had a strong case to be included in the 2022 squad until a broken tibia in the weeks leading up to the tournament took him out of consideration. It’s terrible timing for a serious injury, but Vines already has the proper approach.
“Life is full of ups and downs,” Vines captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 5. “Unfortunately, yesterday, I broke my tibia and had to get surgery. The operation went well, and I should be back in three (to) four months. Upset I missed the chance to be in the World Cup, but I will be supporting the boys until the end.”
Vines helped the USMNT qualify and was enjoying his best run of form with Royal Antwerp just before the injury. There seems to be a favorable depth chart at left back moving forward. The same can’t be said for Bassett.
The Littleton native did not appear to be one of the final cuts for the 2022 squad, but he’s got plenty of time to claim the spot of a midfielder aging out of the squad before 2026.
Bassett spent time during his European adventure on loan at Dutch clubs Fortuna Sittard and Feyenoord. The Rapids recently recalled Bassett from his loan with Fortuna Sittard after his minutes threshold wasn’t met. He’s rejoining the Rapids and developing into a star in MLS remains a viable route to World Cup inclusion, though it's too early to rule out a return to Europe.
***
What I’m Following
The Ted Lasso marketing campaign made its way to Denver to celebrate Horvath’s inclusion in the final World Cup roster. Horvath’s tribute is posted on a billboard along South Broadway, not far from his hometown of Highlands Ranch. The message reads, in part, “You're practically next-door neighbors with the Rockies—a stone fortress, protecting the land. Kinda like you on the national team competing in the games of games. You're the rock and a hard place. Ain't nothing is gonna get past you.”
***
Who’s Missing
Some of the game’s biggest stars won’t be competing in the 2022 World Cup.
Defending champion France will be without two key pieces in the midfield, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, due to injury. The news for Les Bleus got worse Saturday when prolific striker Karim Benzema had to give up his spot after reaggravating an injury.
Senegal will also be without its most lethal striker. Sadio Mane, who starred at Liverpool before moving to Bayern Munich in the summer, picked up an injury representing his club last month and could not recover in time.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won’t have an opportunity to continue his takeover, as Norway failed to qualify. Italy, champions of the most recent European championship, and South American power Colombia also came up short in qualifying.
***
Vinny's picks and predictions
US exit: Round of 16
Golden Ball (best player): Lionel Messi, Argentina
Golden Boot (most goals): Harry Kane, England
Golden Glove (best goalkeeper): Alisson Becker, Brazil
Champion: Brazil
***
TV Guide
All World Cup matches will be broadcast on FOX or FOX Sports 1. The schedule makers made it easy for the United States supporters, as all three games are on the cable giant and same-time starts. The knockout round starts Dec. 3 with the final scheduled for Dec. 18.
Monday, Nov. 21
United States vs. Wales, Noon MST, Fox
Friday, Nov. 25
United States vs. England, Noon MST, Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 29
United States vs. Iran, Noon MST, Fox