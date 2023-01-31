Starbucks can now be delivered to your door in Denver.

Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reports, DoorDash and Starbucks have partnered to offer delivery service in Denver beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Starbucks said customers can now order Starbucks for delivery through the DoorDash app on iOS or Android devices and DoorDash.com.

The Colorado partnership follows positive feedback from a successful pilot in Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento last year, and expansion in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida earlier this month.

Read the full story from KUSA here.