- “Denver is where I grew up believing in the American dream.”
- “So people are talking about revolution. What a revolution it would be to have a woman president.”
- To students at Kent Denver School, her high-school alma mater: “Hang in there – and even some of you boys might be secretary of state someday.''
- “Round apple-cheeked, I endured the torture of being a permanent wallflower at high-school dances.”
- “We will not be intimidated or pushed off the world stage by people who do not like what we stand for, and that is, freedom, democracy and the fight against disease, poverty and terrorism.”
- “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice. And now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.”
- "Iraq will go down in history as the greatest disaster in American foreign policy."
- Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” on U.S. sanctions against Iraq, in 1966: “We have heard that a half million children have died. That’s more children than died in Hiroshima. Is the price worth it?” Madeleine Albright, then Secretary of State: “I think this is a very hard choice, but the price – we think the price is worth it.”
- “I have one regret: That I never ran for office.”
- “I grew up with foreign policy. All we ever talked about was foreign policy in my house.”
- “Maybe if everybody in leadership was a woman, you might not get into the conflicts in the first place. But if you watch the women who have made it to the top, they haven't exactly been non-aggressive - including me.”
- The U.N. bureaucracy has grown to elephantine proportions. Now that the Cold War is over, we are asking that elephant to do gymnastics.
- "The real question is: Who has the responsibility to uphold human rights? The answer to that is: everyone.”
- ”I love being a woman, and I was not one of these women who rose through professional life by wearing men’s clothes or looking masculine. I loved wearing bright colors and being who I am.”
- “My advice to career women would be that they shouldn't act as though they've got a chip on their shoulder, whine or feel persecuted.”
- “Imagine what it's like to land in your hometown in a plane that says, `United States of America''
- “Life is grim, (but) we don't have to be grim all the time.”
- “Only in America can someone like me come this far.”
- 1) Call Senator Helms; 2) Call King Hussein; 3) Call Foreign Minister Moussa; 4) Make other congressional calls; 5) Prepare for China meeting; 6) Buy nonfat yogurt. – To-Do list written by "Madeleine Albright" and included in her memoir, “Madam Secretary”
- – Compiled from archives, news services and online sites