(Reuters) -U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter.

Haaland, 61, was with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day. The Interior Department said she had not had "close contact" with the president.

Haaland, whose department oversees U.S. public lands and waters, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, Interior said in a statement. She last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House.

Haaland had been traveling in Nevada on Tuesday and has canceled the rest of her trip, her agency said.

