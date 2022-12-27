Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired Monday following Denver's worst loss of the season Christmas Sunday in Los Angeles — a 51-14 loss to the Rams. Special teams coach Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry were also fired on Monday. Jerry Rosburg was named interim head coach for the last two games of the season.
Hackett, who was hired in January, lasted only 15 games and posted a 4-11 record as head coach.
"I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future," Penner said in a statement.