Seven people were rushed to the hospital, as 80 to 90 others were treated on-scene when hit by what one person described as "apple-sized" hail during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night, rescue officials said.

The injuries included cuts and broken bones, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction, was scheduled to play at the popular live music venue.

Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist with 9News, said on Twitter that the Red Rocks organization announced a weather delay at 9:14 p.m. — even though the National Weather Service issued a "Severe T-Storm Warning" for the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m.

"If there was a 10-minute gap, that would be completely unacceptable," he wrote.

The timeline of events began around 8:07 p.m., when the first shelter alert went out to fans.

8:07 p.m.: Red Rocks announced on Twitter that the venue is in a weather delay. "Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we'll let you know when we've received the all clear," Red Rocks said. in the tweet.

8:35 p.m.: Red Rocks announced on Twitter it received the all-clear and fans could return to the amphitheater. "The show will resume shortly," the group wrote.

9:04 p.m.: A concertgoer, @howe_howell, posted a video on Twitter of the incoming storm, in which you can see lightning striking above the venue. The concertgoer said the video was taken at 9:04 p.m.

9:14 p.m.: Red Rocks announced it was back in a weather delay "due to approaching severe weather" and urged fans to seek shelter until further notice.

9:26 p.m.: The National Weather Service put out an alert on Twitter for a "significant storm" near Morrison with radar indicating golf ball-sized hail or larger near Red Rocks. "Take cover with this storm!!" NWS said.

10:25 p.m.: Red Rocks announced that the show had been officially postponed. "Please be safe exiting the amphitheater," the group said on Twitter. "We'll have more information for ticket holders soon."

11:56 p.m.: Tomlinson, the artist, tweeted a message to fans. "Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone's ok, I'll be back," he wrote. "Even though we didn't play the show, I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

The 'scariest night'

A concertgoer named Nicole called it the "scariest night of [her] life."

"It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign," she said, adding, "I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely."

On Twitter, Nicole posted a video of the hail that shows several people running to find shelter, and screams can be heard.

Nicole also thanked the "random guys at Red Rocks who sheltered us in their car during the hail storm after the sign we were hiding under broke."

"Literally saved our lives, if not a serious concussion," she said.

Another person said the hail that fell down "was literally apple sized," adding the that "ground looked like it snowed. My partner's windshield is literally shattered."

Another concertgoer posted a video on Twitter showing ice and water flooding the amphitheater's stairs.

"It was straight out of a horror movie," the concertgoer said.

Red Rocks spokesperson Brian Kitts said weather-related injuries at the venue are "incredibly rare," and that, in the time the venue has been open, there has never been an injury-inducing weather event as big as the one Wednesday.

"Last night, the hail ended up being larger than I think anyone expected," Kitts said. "Any outdoor venue is subject to this type of activity."

The venue is subscribed to a service called Sky View to track weather for its shows, Kitts said. Any decision to delay or cancel shows based on weather comes with the help of meteorology services, Kitts added.

In case of emergencies, the venue always has emergency responders on standby, Kitts said.

For most ticketing purchases at any venue, this kind of event is covered in an Act of God Clause, Kitts said, meaning injured concertgoers can't sue the venue in the case of extreme weather or other unanticipated natural occurrence.

"We can't control the weather. So, unless you're going to sue Mother Nature, it can be rough," Kitts said.

West Metro Fire spokesperson Ronda Scholting said it's difficult to quantify how often Red Rocks has weather-related injuries during concerts since they also respond to weather incidents involving hikers and climbers in the area affected by heat, lightning strikes and hail.

The last time WMFR responded for a hail event occurred about six years ago, Scholting said.

Responders with WMFR are able to protect themselves using structure fire gear, which includes a helmet and padding, Scholting said.

The opening band for Tomlinson, the Snuts, sent its "love and concern" to fans on Twitter Thursday morning.

"Wishing everyone a speedy recovery mentally and physically," the band wrote. "We would also like to thank the Louis touring crew and our own crew for their selfless response and care for the audience under such extreme circumstances."