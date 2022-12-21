City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state.

Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools.

Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings.

Some services will still be available online, the local governments said.

The Christkindlmarket, Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Zoo, including Zoo Lights, will also close.

Frigid weather is expected to hammer Colorado starting Wednesday night, bringing plummeting temperatures and snow to some parts of Colorado.

Denver is expected to see near -11 degree weather, plus wind chill as low as -23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service predicts less than a half inch of snow Wednesday on afternoon and another 1 to 3 inches on Wednesday night.

Thursday will see a high of 1 degree, with wind chill as low as -26 degrees, although no new snow is expected.

The NWS issued a wind chill warning starting Wednesday evening, saying the strong arctic air will bring "dangerous wind chill" to northeastern Colorado through Friday. The wind chill can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes, the NWS said.