If you're planning to travel in the next day or so, be advised: Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado closed Tuesday, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:
- I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line in both directions
- I-76 from Brush to Nebraska, both directions
- U.S. Highway 6 from Brush to Nebraska
A CDOT spokesperson said they have "well over 200" plows available, but that snow on the roads is only part of the problem.
"We're seeing dry pavement, but snow blowing so badly you can't see anything," the spokesperson said. "That's the biggest problem we're seeing out there."
The spokesperson also said that, where there are snow closures, there are places for truckers to stay. However, he said, these stops are filling up with backed up truckers headed east.
"If they can stay in an area where they're warm and safe, it's probably better to stay where they are," the spokesperson said.
Due to the forecast and winds, the spokesperson said the closures could last until Wednesday.
All roadways in Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick counties are also in the process of being shut down, Colorado State Patrol Sterling said in a tweet. CSP asks people not to drive around road closed gates or signs.
The snow has caused most schools, and many businesses, to delay opening or close outright. For a complete list, visit Denver Gazette's news partner 9News.com.
Flightaware.com reported 697 delayed flights and 117 cancelled flights out of Denver International Airport as of 4:04 p.m. Tuesday Check your flight status before leaving for the airport at www.flydenver.com/flights.
According to a CDOT news release, the storm is focused over the central and southern mountains, with some mountain passes expected to see a foot of new snow by Tuesday evening. The storm is headed east across Colorado and is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.
CDOT crews pretreated major routes and ice-prone areas and will continuously spread materials meant to break down snow and ice on state-maintained roads, according to the release.
The blizzard and storm warnings are expected to continue through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
This story is developing and will be updated.