While Denver saw warm temperatures this weekend, they aren’t expected to last long.
Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, said Monday won’t be too bad with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s through mid-afternoon, but it could drop to as low as 2 degrees overnight with some light snow.
A “drastic drop” in temperature is expected Monday evening, and Tuesday's high will be 13 degrees with a low of -2 degrees.
“We’ll see some light snow Monday night, probably in the neighborhood of 1-2 inches, highest near the foothills,” Cooper said.
Snow could continue into Tuesday, but Cooper said it’s likely to be a prolonged period of light snow as opposed to a heavy storm.
Wednesday will also be cold with a high of 17 degrees and a low of -2. Thursday will only be a tad warmer with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 1 degree.
While the weather in Denver won’t be windy, it’ll be very cold, so Cooper recommended dressing in layers and watching for slick roads.