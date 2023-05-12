May 11 2023 flooding in Colorado Springs

A homeless man grabs a tarp from his belongings after moving to higher ground as the Monument and Fountain creeks near flood level Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, in Colorado Springs. The Pikes Peak Region was hit hard with heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Colorado rain totals for the current storm system as measured by the National Weather Service as of 9:40 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Arapahoe Park -- 6.77 inches

Arvada -- 4.03 inches

Aurora -- 6.10 inches

Bailey -- 2.11 inches

Berthoud -- 3.73 inches

Boulder - 2.95 inches

Brighton -- 4.51 inches

Broomfield -- 3.56 inches

Brush -- 4.25 inches

Byers -- 4.85 inches

Castle Rock -- 5.56 inches

Centennial -- 5.60 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir -- 5.89 inches

Commerce City -- 4.75 inches

Denver -- 4.99 inches

Denver International Airport -- 4.15 inches

Elizabeth -- 6.80 inches

Englewood -- 4.22 inches

Erie -- 4.57 inches

Evergreen -- 3.60 inches

Federal Heights -- 4.08 inches

Fort Collins -- 2.40 inches

Fort Lupton -- 4.67 inches

Georgetown -- 1.43 inches

Golden -- 3.82 inches

Greeley -- 4.24 inches

Idaho Springs -- 2.29 inches

Lafayette -- 3.61 inches

Lakewood -- 4.36 inches

Limon -- 2.05 inches

Littleton -- 4.49 inches

Longmont -- 3.37 inches

Louisville -- 2.99 inches

Morrison -- 3.46 inches

Nederland -- 2.94 inches

Niwot -- 3.19 inches

Parker -- 6.26 inches

Sedalia -- 6.32 inches

Sterling -- 3.36 inches

Strasburg -- 4.18 inches

Thornton -- 3.92 inches

Westminster -- 3.68 inches

Wheat Ridge -- 3.93 inches

Windsor -- 2.95 inches