Colorado rain totals for the current storm system as measured by the National Weather Service as of 9:40 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Arapahoe Park -- 6.77 inches
Arvada -- 4.03 inches
Aurora -- 6.10 inches
Bailey -- 2.11 inches
Berthoud -- 3.73 inches
Boulder - 2.95 inches
Brighton -- 4.51 inches
Broomfield -- 3.56 inches
Brush -- 4.25 inches
Byers -- 4.85 inches
Castle Rock -- 5.56 inches
Centennial -- 5.60 inches
Cherry Creek Reservoir -- 5.89 inches
Commerce City -- 4.75 inches
Denver -- 4.99 inches
Denver International Airport -- 4.15 inches
Elizabeth -- 6.80 inches
Englewood -- 4.22 inches
Erie -- 4.57 inches
Evergreen -- 3.60 inches
Federal Heights -- 4.08 inches
Fort Collins -- 2.40 inches
Fort Lupton -- 4.67 inches
Georgetown -- 1.43 inches
Golden -- 3.82 inches
Greeley -- 4.24 inches
Idaho Springs -- 2.29 inches
Lafayette -- 3.61 inches
Lakewood -- 4.36 inches
Limon -- 2.05 inches
Littleton -- 4.49 inches
Longmont -- 3.37 inches
Louisville -- 2.99 inches
Morrison -- 3.46 inches
Nederland -- 2.94 inches
Niwot -- 3.19 inches
Parker -- 6.26 inches
Sedalia -- 6.32 inches
Sterling -- 3.36 inches
Strasburg -- 4.18 inches
Thornton -- 3.92 inches
Westminster -- 3.68 inches
Wheat Ridge -- 3.93 inches
Windsor -- 2.95 inches