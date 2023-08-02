Monsoonal rains that fell around Colorado from mid-day Tuesday into early morning Wednesday were not as accumulative as Monday's impressive totals.

Storms delivered rain across a large swath of the state, although not as much, with the northeastern plains and mountains receiving higher amounts this go around. One western slope town measured close to five inches.

Here's are some rainfall totals from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) around the state (the first number and letters indicate the rain gauge location):

Meeker 1.9 WSW - 4.60 inches

Berthoud 2.0 SSW – 1.69 inches

Berthoud 2.4 SSW – 1.64 inches

Grand Junction 7.2 W – 1.61 inches

Wiggins 1.1 S – 1.55 inches

Conifer 3.2 SW – 1.54 inches

Longmont 5.0 NNW – 1.47 inches

Lyons 0.3 NNE – 1.43 inches

Glenwood Springs 7.2 S – 1.40 inches

Akron 0.8 ESE – 1.35 inches

Adena 4.4 SSE – 1.30 inches

Allenspark 2.3 N – 1.23 inches

Otis 5.7 W – 1.21 inches

Carr 0.6 S – 1.21 inches

Vernon 3.6 NNE – 1.14 inches

Golden 12.5 W – 1.09 inches

Evergreen 2.6 S – 0.98 inches

Westcliffe 8.7 ENE – 0.96 inches

Saguache 0.4 E – 0.95 inches

Vail 2.6 E – 0.92 inches

Fairplay 2.7 WNW – 0.92 inches

Wellington 12.7 NNW - 0.91 inches

Nederland 0.47 ESE – 0.84 inches

Fort Collins 8.1 SE – 0.37 inches

Highlands Ranch 0.7 ESE - 0.33 inches

Arvada 3.3 SW – 0.17 inches

Lakewood 1.5 WSW - 0.11 inches

Denver 1.3 WSW - 0.03 inches

Metro Denver and Colorado Springs saw very little accumulations and northern cities like Fort Collings, Wellington and Loveland only added less than an inch to their totals.