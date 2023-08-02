Monsoonal rains that fell around Colorado from mid-day Tuesday into early morning Wednesday were not as accumulative as Monday's impressive totals.
Storms delivered rain across a large swath of the state, although not as much, with the northeastern plains and mountains receiving higher amounts this go around. One western slope town measured close to five inches.
Here's are some rainfall totals from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) around the state (the first number and letters indicate the rain gauge location):
- Meeker 1.9 WSW - 4.60 inches
- Berthoud 2.0 SSW – 1.69 inches
- Berthoud 2.4 SSW – 1.64 inches
- Grand Junction 7.2 W – 1.61 inches
- Wiggins 1.1 S – 1.55 inches
- Conifer 3.2 SW – 1.54 inches
- Longmont 5.0 NNW – 1.47 inches
- Lyons 0.3 NNE – 1.43 inches
- Glenwood Springs 7.2 S – 1.40 inches
- Akron 0.8 ESE – 1.35 inches
- Adena 4.4 SSE – 1.30 inches
- Allenspark 2.3 N – 1.23 inches
- Otis 5.7 W – 1.21 inches
- Carr 0.6 S – 1.21 inches
- Vernon 3.6 NNE – 1.14 inches
- Golden 12.5 W – 1.09 inches
- Evergreen 2.6 S – 0.98 inches
- Westcliffe 8.7 ENE – 0.96 inches
- Saguache 0.4 E – 0.95 inches
- Vail 2.6 E – 0.92 inches
- Fairplay 2.7 WNW – 0.92 inches
- Wellington 12.7 NNW - 0.91 inches
- Nederland 0.47 ESE – 0.84 inches
- Fort Collins 8.1 SE – 0.37 inches
- Highlands Ranch 0.7 ESE - 0.33 inches
- Arvada 3.3 SW – 0.17 inches
- Lakewood 1.5 WSW - 0.11 inches
- Denver 1.3 WSW - 0.03 inches
Metro Denver and Colorado Springs saw very little accumulations and northern cities like Fort Collings, Wellington and Loveland only added less than an inch to their totals.