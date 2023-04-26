021623-dg-news-I70Snow03.JPG

Traffic moves along Interstate 70 during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, near Genesee, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

A spring upslope storm moved into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing several inches of snow to the foothills around metro Denver and mountains of Colorado.

Here are some snow totals for the storm as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Statewide:

  • Rosita - 12
  • Sawpit - 10.5
  • Westcliffe - 10
  • Crescent Village - 10
  • Conifer - 10
  • Pinecliffe - 8.8
  • Leadville - 8.1
  • Ridgway - 8
  • Genesee Park - 7.5
  • Ouray - 6.5
  • Woodland Park - 5
  • Mount Crested Butte - 4.5
  • Monument - 4
  • St. Mary's Glacier - 4
  • Montrose - 4
  • Silverton - 3.7
  • Evergreen - 3.5
  • Steamboat Springs - 3
  • Vail - 1.9
  • Florissant - 1.5
  • Peterson AFB - 1.5
  • Jamestown - 1.3

