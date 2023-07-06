Another Colorado weather record was recorded on June 21. This one was a single-day total of reported tornadoes touching down.

The single-day total of 36 was nine more than the previous record, with all of the twisters touching down on Colorado's eastern plains in Logan and Washington counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"This is by far the most tornadoes confirmed on a calendar day in the state of Colorado," the NWS said.

The NWS reported most of those tornadoes were of low intensity and short-lived, but a few in Washington County lasted longer and reached EF2 intensity.

The previous top 4 single-day events:

May 17, 2000: 27

May 28, 2018: 21

June 4, 2015: 21

April 22, 2010: 20









The NWS report included a breakdown of each tornado, with its rating and path length, plus an interactive map of the tornadoes' paths.