Get live, real-time updates on the Colorado weather, flooding impacts and rainfall totals across the Denver metro area and the state. Refresh for the latest updates.

12:02 p.m. - Parts of Colorado Blvd closed in Commerce City

Police have closed the highway between East 96th Avenue to 104th because of flooding. Commerce City PD said they do not know when it will re-open.

11:43 a.m. - In the "It Could Have Been Worse" department.

The Boulder office of the National Weather Service converted the week's rain totals into snowfall. Their calculation using a 10:1 ratio put more 40 inches -- more than three and a third feet -- of snow falling on Denver. The amounts for Fort Collins, Boulder and Pueblo hoovered just shy of two feet.

11:25 a.m. - Flood mitigation supplies available in Evergreen

Jefferson County officials will be handing out flood mitigation supplies in Evergreen on Friday to those in need.

Sandbags and materials to fill the sandbags will be provided at Evergreen Road and Bridge Shop, located at 30846 Lewis Road, starting at noon.

11:21 a.m. - Weather records set this week in Colorado

The Climate Center at Colorado State University tweeted a few records that were set during the storm. The past two days in Denver the city's the third wettest recorded span. Castle Rock had the highest rain total, 7.25 inches, that was reported to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

10:54 a.m. - Man rescued from rising creek waters in Aurora

Local firefighters rescued a man who was stranded in rising creek waters early Friday in Aurora.

The man called 911 at 1:15 a.m. from his truck near 56th Avenue and Jackson Gap Street, according to a news release from Aurora Fire Rescue.

First responders had difficulty finding the truck, which had been parked along Box Elder Creek for days leading up to the flooding, official said.

After walking in rising waters about a half mile, rescuers found the truck with water above the threshold of the doors.

A swift water rescue team used their bodies and equipment to block the flowing water, walking the man to safety.

10:48 a.m. - Delays at DIA

Flights continued to be delayed at Denver International Airport Friday morning with 187 delays, but only two cancelled, according to monitoring site FlightAware.com. The airport on Thursday had 840 delays and 23 cancellations. The airport held the top spot Friday morning on FlightAware's "Misery Map" with a ranking of 49 followed by Dallas-Fort Worth's 40.

10:17 a.m. - Adams County closes roads due to flooding

An Adams County spokesperson provided this list of road closures due to flooding:

26th Ave., between Yulle Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

64th Ave., between Piggott Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

Piggott Rd. from 80th Ave. to 88th Ave.

Old Victory Rd., between Hwy. 36 to Hwy. 79

72nd Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

Road 15 from Bradbury-Krebs to Xmore Rd.

26th Ave. from Strasburg Rd. to Comanche Dr.

26th Ave. from Piggott to Yulle Rd.

48th Ave. from Strasburg Rd. to Piggott Rd.

112th Ave from Headlight Rd. to Nordbye Rd.

112th Ave from Behrens Rd to Horrogate Rd.

72nd Ave from converse Rd to SH 79

80th Ave from Schumaker to SH 79

Cameron from Guy Ct to O’Brien

Converse Rd from 128th Ave to 144th Ave

Converse Rd from 88th Ave to 112th Ave

E 112th Ave. from SH 79 to Converse Rd.

104th at Manilla Rd and at Tumbleweed Ct.

64th Ave from Converse to Schumaker

Converse from 88th Ave to 64th Ave

72nd at Converse SH 79

80th SH 79 to Sch

112th Ave from Himalaya to Picadilly

10:13 a.m. -- Adams County closes trails: "As a result of heavy and continuous rainfall, many of our rivers, creeks, and streams have reached unsafe levels. Until further notice, ALL Adams County Trails including South Platte River Trail, Clear Creek Trail, Niver Creek, and Little Dry Creek Trails are closed until further notice. Please stay safe and we will notify you as soon as they reopen," an Adams County spokesperson told The Denver Gazette.

9:45 a.m. update -- The storm system moving out of Colorado has left high river and stream water levels including Cherry Creek above its banks and swamping Confluence Park near downtown Denver. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Cherry Creek until 3 p.m., Friday.

Metro area road closures were reported in Aurora and Thornton by local police. Havana and Alameda had eastbound and westbound lanes closed with only one lane for northbound traffic at 9:20 a.m., according to Aurora Police.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed parts of US Highway 85 due to flooding between Colorado Highway 60 and County Road 29 in near Platteville and Gilcrest in Weld County early Friday morning. Mountain View Fire Rescue reported water cresting from Coal Creek at Cheeseman Street in Erie at about 9 a.m. on Friday.

Denver International Airport set a daily rainfall record of just shy of three inches on Thursday. Castle Rock received 5.3 inches of rain followed by Sedalia and northwest Aurora with nearly 4 inches each. Rainfall in Denver was about 4.5 inches, the NWS Boulder office reported.

Flood warnings from the National Weather Service are scattered along the Front Range from Boulder to Pueblo on Friday as the storm from the past two days lifts.

Cherry Creek, the Arkansas River and Cherry Creek are among those with rising water levels. The Big Dry Creek and Cherry Creek warnings are set to expire at 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge announced that flooding closed Wildlife Drive on Friday. "The Wildlife Drive is CLOSED until further notice due to flooding."

The National Weather Service's Arkansas-Red Basin River Forecast Center reported "minor to moderate" flooding along part of the Arkansas River due to rain in the past 48 hours.

The headwaters of Fountain Creek saw four to five inches during this storm, they tweeted Friday morning. That water is feeding into the Arkansas River.

9 a.m. update -- Adams County closes roads due to flooding

Due to severe weather and heavy rain, numerous roadways in Adams County are closed due to flooding and road damage. These roadways are unsafe and will remain impassable to the public until flood waters recede and necessary repairs are made.

The Adams County Public Works staff is currently mobilized and ready to assess damage and begin repairs. Thank you for your patience as we work to repair these segments of roadways.

The following roads are currently closed to the public: