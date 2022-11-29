Metro Denver’s snowy November finished strong Tuesday.

Though only about 1 inch of snow accumulated at Denver International Airport, it was enough to cause traffic problems on Tuesday morning, with multiple schools and businesses delaying openings and highway closures in the mountains.

Skiers, meanwhile, rejoiced as several resorts reported more than a foot of power overnight Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warned residents about the frigid night looming Tuesday.

“The fresh snow cover on the ground and clearing skies will make for a chilly night tonight,” according to a NWS Tweet late Tuesday. “Lows will reach the single digits across the plains and the negatives across the higher terrain. Wind chills will be below zero in most areas.”

That inch of snow at DIA brought metro Denver's monthly total to 10.2 inches — nearly three inches above the monthly normal, according to the NWS.

While most areas experienced high temperatures in the 20s, Berthoud Pass notched a bone-chilling negative 34 degrees with wind chill, the NWS said.

The frigid weather wrecked closed roads.

I-70 closed at Vail Pass morning and the Colorado State Patrol reported problems throughout the day. Loveland Pass remained closed into Tuesday evening.

“Winter has a solid grip along the Continental Divide," the State Patrol said in a tweet. "Strong gusts with heavy snowbands challenging."

The department noted that multiple vehicles were stuck on highways.

The highest snow amounts fell at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than nine inches of snow, according to the NWS. Crested Butte officials sent out pictures and a statement saying it measured 13 inches as of noon Tuesday.

Along the Front Range, Estes Park, Boulder, Greeley, Jamestown, Lyons, Loveland and Windsor reported snow of around five inches.

The snow resulted in the City of Denver opening one of its recreation centers overnight Tuesday.

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced the Carla Madison Recreation Center at 2401 E. Colfax Ave. will open as a temporary overnight shelter for Denver homeless people.

Scores of businesses and schools also opened late Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories for other parts of the high country, western slope, foothills, Front Range and northern plains, including Denver, expired on Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS is calling for highs on Wednesday to reach near 40 degrees, with the warmup continuing Thursday with a high in the mid-50s.

Reporter Brooke Nevins contributed this report, as did Denver Gazette news partner 9News.