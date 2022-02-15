Denver could see up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday.
Zach Hiris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said snow is expected to start falling around 2 or 3 p.m. Wednesday, but there’s a possibility freezing rain could leave ice on the roads for morning commuters. Snow is expected to continue a bit past midnight.
“There’s a slight chance of some freezing drizzle tomorrow morning, so if you're going out on the road for the morning commute, just be aware that (you) could run into some patchy ice,” Hiris said. “The same rules apply with every winter storm. If you're seeing those slick roads, if you’re seeing snow starting to stick to the roads, that’s a good sign that you need to be slowing down.”
The forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 36 degrees with a low of 16 degrees. Thursday should still be on the cooler side, but Hiris said temperatures should warm up through the weekend with temperatures in the 50s.
Wednesday’s storm won't be confined to the Front Range.
“This looks like an event where a lot of the mountains are going to see snow, too,” Hiris said. “Really the whole state could benefit from a little bit of rain and snow out here over the next day or two, which will really definitely help with the drought conditions.”
So far this winter season, the Denver area has seen a total of 24.7 inches of snow. The average for mid-February is 32.6 inches, and the 3 to 6 inches predicted for Wednesday will bring this year closer to average.
Last year at this time, Denver was in a similar place with 22 inches of snow recorded at the Denver International Airport, while 2020 saw more with 45.7 inches.