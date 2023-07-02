Denver has two new record amounts for rainfall in the month of June, and the numbers are sizeable.

Denver broke June's rainfall record by recording a whopping 6.10 inches at the city's official weather station at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The old record of 4.96 inches, set in 1882, is 1.14 inches less than the new record.

The second new record for greatest 24-hour total of rainfall for June 2023 fell between June 21-22, measuring 1.89 inches, with 1.85 inches of that total falling on June 21. The 1.85 inches of rainfall was a daily maximum record, according to the NWS, breaking the old record of 0.85 inches set in 1947.

June 2023 also was the 6th wettest month of all time in Denver's recorded weather history; dating back to 1872. June averages 1.94 inches of rainfall, but June 2023 was 4.16 inches above average.

Combining May and June totals from DIA, 11.63 inches of rainfall was recorded, or 7.53 inches above the combined average for the two months.

How much snow would that have been? Using a water equivalent ration of 10:1, Denver would have recorded 61 inches of snow, or five feet. According to the NWS, Denver recorded 0.5 inches of snow in June 1953, the last year more than a trace of snow was recorded.

June 2023 was also cooler than previous months, having only one recorded daily high above 90, which happened on June 27 when the mercury topped 92 degrees.

The average June temperature is 68.2 degrees, and June 2023 was 4.0 degrees cooler at 64.2 degrees, but still not in the top 20 coolest Junes in Denver history.

As July begins, the city can also experience heavy rainfall totals for the month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a wetter conditions across several states, including parts of eastern Colorado, for the month of July.

On July 30, 1997, Denver recorded a maximum daily rainfall record of 2.71 inches. The other top five maximum daily rainfall records are: July 25, 1998 - 2.69 inches, July 31, 1919 - 2.59 inches, July 10, 1998 - 2.35 inches and July 28, 1910 - 2.21 inches.

Here are the top 10 wettest Julys in Denver's recorded history:

6.41" - 1965

5.92" - 1998

5.60" - 1997

5.24" - 1919

4.76" - 2001

4.28" - 1895

4.17" - 1956

4.17" - 1909

4.17" - 1875

4.11" - 1991

July is also the warmest month on average in Denver, with a low- to high-temperature range between 58-88 degrees. The warmest average daily low- to high-temperature range is from July 17-22, with temperatures average from 61 to 91 degrees; the hottest period of the year.

July 20, 2005 saw a record high of 105, and from July 20-23 the high temperature reached 102 or higher each day.