Many schools in the Denver metro area are on delayed starts or closed Tuesday after wintry weather made its return overnight.

Click or tap here for an updated list of school closures in the Denver area from 9News.

Snowfall was forecast to last through the morning, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. Denver could see a high near 31 degrees, up to a 100% chance of precipitation and wind gusts up to 21 mph.

The storm could produce up to 4 inches of snow, according to the weather service, and disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.