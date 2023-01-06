A warming trend along the Front Range could bring highs in the upper 40s through the weekend in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A high near 41 is expected in the urban area Friday with sunshine and light wind. An "upper level disturbance" moving across the state could bring light snow to the high terrain with accumulations of 2-6 inches expected by Saturday morning. The mountains are also likely to see high wind speeds up to 40 mph.
The warmup is expected through the weekend and into early next week, with highs near 46 and 48 expected Saturday and Sunday. Monday could see a high near 49.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 3-6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5-7 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.