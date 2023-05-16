230512_Weatherfeature_trh_054_w.jpg

Passersby stop to take a photo of the Platte River near Confluence Park after heavy rains submerged some areas of road and bike trails on May 12, 2023. 

 Tom Hellauer [email protected]

You probably didn't need us to tell you that it's been a wet start to May.

But you probably didn't know that Denver is on pace for its wettest month on record, at least as of Monday, May 15.

With 4.65 inches of rain at Denver International Airport (DIA) as of Monday afternoon, Denver was on pace for more than nine inches of rain over the course of the full month — something that's never happened in Denver's 151-year climatological history.

Denver's current wettest month on record was back in May 1876, when a whopping 8.57 inches of precipitation fell.

Denver "only" needs less than four inches of precipitation to break that mark. However, it's unlikely the city will pass May 1876 for that top honor.

PHOTOS: Denver, Front Range see unusually heavy rains

Read more on this story about record Denver rainfall on 9News.com.