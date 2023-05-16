You probably didn't need us to tell you that it's been a wet start to May.

But you probably didn't know that Denver is on pace for its wettest month on record, at least as of Monday, May 15.

With 4.65 inches of rain at Denver International Airport (DIA) as of Monday afternoon, Denver was on pace for more than nine inches of rain over the course of the full month — something that's never happened in Denver's 151-year climatological history.

Denver's current wettest month on record was back in May 1876, when a whopping 8.57 inches of precipitation fell.

Denver "only" needs less than four inches of precipitation to break that mark. However, it's unlikely the city will pass May 1876 for that top honor.

