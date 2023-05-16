You probably didn't need us to tell you that it's been a wet start to May.
But you probably didn't know that Denver is on pace for its wettest month on record, at least as of Monday, May 15.
With 4.65 inches of rain at Denver International Airport (DIA) as of Monday afternoon, Denver was on pace for more than nine inches of rain over the course of the full month — something that's never happened in Denver's 151-year climatological history.
Denver's current wettest month on record was back in May 1876, when a whopping 8.57 inches of precipitation fell.
Denver "only" needs less than four inches of precipitation to break that mark. However, it's unlikely the city will pass May 1876 for that top honor.
A cyclist decides to turn around at a portion of the Cherry Creek Trail that was submerged after two days of rains on May 12, 2023.
A black-crowned night heron examines the Platte River after two days of rains, brought surgewaters to parts of the Platte River and Cherry Creek, leaving areas submerged and covered in debris on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Graduate Ann Ejuwa keeps her graduation cap dry from the rain under a plastic bag while staging for the procession from Norlin Quad before the University of Colorado Boulder’s commencement on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Gya'ni Sami, right, and Jodie Sanchez, top, help Sanchez’ daughter Jaiea Ramirez secure her graduation cap during the University of Colorado Boulder’s commencement on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
