Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 36, and west winds around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A weak disturbance will bring a chance of light snow to the mountains, east slopes and adjacent plains later tonight. Accumulations will be up to an inch.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.