Two people sit at an overlook at Daniels Park on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Sedalia, Colo.

Denver is expected to see one last day of "summer-like temperatures" Tuesday with a sunny high near 92, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Temperatures are expected to see a steep drop to a high near 61 Wednesday, when a cold front and "abundant subtropical moisture" could sweep over the mountains and bring "widespread" rainfall to the area.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible in the early afternoon Wednesday. The cooling trend and more rainfall could continue into Thursday, when temps are expected to reach a high near 68.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 6-11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 61. North northeast winds 8-11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5-7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

 

 

