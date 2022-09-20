Denver is expected to see one last day of "summer-like temperatures" Tuesday with a sunny high near 92, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Temperatures are expected to see a steep drop to a high near 61 Wednesday, when a cold front and "abundant subtropical moisture" could sweep over the mountains and bring "widespread" rainfall to the area.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible in the early afternoon Wednesday. The cooling trend and more rainfall could continue into Thursday, when temps are expected to reach a high near 68.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 6-11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 61. North northeast winds 8-11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5-7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.