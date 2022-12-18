Sunday's weather around metro Denver will be filled with sun and mild temperatures.
Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 48 and south winds between 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
However, the warmth and sun won't last. Temperatures on Wednesday, the first day of winter, however will change over dramatically. Snow is likely Wednesday night while below zero temperatures loom for both Wednesday and Thursday overnights.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Blustery.