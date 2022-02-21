Don't get too comfortable, Denver.
The forecast for Presidents Day on Monday calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. However, the weather is expected to take a shift by late afternoon, when the weather service predicts snow could start falling.
And the snow could keep coming until Thursday morning, though the accumulation isn't expected to be more than two inches on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Temps are expected to drop into the teens .
Some sunshine is expected to return Thursday, with a high of 20 degrees.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming north northeast 11-16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday night: Snow likely, mainly between 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -6. Blustery, with a northeast wind 8-15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -9. Northeast wind 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. East northeast wind 6-9 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20.