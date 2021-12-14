Denver is expected to see another day of unusually warm temperatures Tuesday ahead of chances of snow Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 60 degrees Tuesday, 16 degrees above-average for Dec. 14, along with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday's weather makes for dangerous fire conditions, the agency said.
Overnight low temperatures could drop to 38 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday powerful winds mixed with rain and snow are expected to blow into to the Denver area. A 40% chance of rain begins before 10 a.m. followed by chances of snow between 10 and 11 a.m. Little or now snow accumulation is expected, the agency said.
Winds between 16 and 26 mph could increase to 35 and 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Winds are expected to blow dust. A high wind warning will be in effect 8 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Strong winds are expected to continue overnight, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is forecast to have high temperatures in the 40s and 50s with sunny skies, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Very windy, with winds between 16 to 26 mph becoming west 35 to 45 mph. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. Areas of blowing dust after 8 a.m. A chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 8 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.