Temperatures are expected to reach above-average high is Denver Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Friday's high could reach 61 degrees, 15 degree above the average high for Dec. 3, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be sunny with more sun to come throughout the weekend.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 33 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Friday, Denver entered its 226th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver also blew past the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21. But chances of snow appear in the forecast Monday night, the agency predicted.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 9 to 16 mph gust could reach 28 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m.