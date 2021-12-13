Temperatures in Denver are likely to approach the 60s Monday, prolonging December's abnormally warm weather, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast Monday along with a high of 58 degrees, 14 degrees above the average high for Dec. 13, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 33 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the agency said.
Tuesday could bring 60 degrees temperatures followed by a 30% chance of snow Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Windy, with winds between 13 to 23 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.