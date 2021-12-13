111621-news-WeatherFeature02.JPG (copy) (copy)

Fran Lubecki-Wilde, left, and Isaiah Jackson enjoy the warm weather while hanging out in Cheesman Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Temperatures in Denver are likely to approach the 60s Monday, prolonging December's abnormally warm weather, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast Monday along with a high of 58 degrees, 14 degrees above the average high for Dec. 13, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 33 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the agency said.

Tuesday could bring 60 degrees temperatures followed by a 30% chance of snow Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service: 

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Windy, with winds between 13 to 23 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

 