Sunshine continues in Denver on Thursday with a stretch of above-average temperatures expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 83 degrees Thursday, 6 degrees above the average of 77 degrees for Sept. 23, according to the weather agency.
Strong breezes around 15 mph are forecast in the afternoon and at night.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to 48 degrees with decreasingly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures drop to a high 79 degrees Friday with a weekend of mid-80-degree heat and sunny skies.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.