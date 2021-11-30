Denver is expected to see above-average temperatures Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Sunshine and a high of 60 degrees are likely Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 13 degrees above the normal high for Nov. 30, the agency said.
Overnight low temperatures drop to 37 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service predicted.
Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are forecast to reach the 70s before slipping back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend, the agency said.
Tuesday, Denver entered its 223th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver also blew past the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.