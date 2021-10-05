Denver is expected to see temperatures above the average high Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80 degrees, 10 degrees above the average high for Oct. 6, the agency said.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible after 2 p.m. with wind gusts up to 16 mph, the weather service said.
The overnight low is expected to sink to 49 degrees with a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. and wind gusts up to 22 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to hover in the 70s the next several days, the weather service said.
Thunderstorms and gusty breezes are likely to stir up Friday night and into Sunday with highs in the 60s on Sunday, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon.