Denver residents can expect patchy fog before 11 a.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Areas of locally dense fog will be possible across portions of the plains through mid morning. Otherwise it will be dry and warmer.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.