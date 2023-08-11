Denver is forecast for a round of afternoon showers Friday accompanied by highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees. Light winds from the south are forecast to range between 6 and 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and the surrounding area due to the possibility of strong winds and hail.

“Most of the showers will only produce light rain, but gusty winds up to 45 mph are possible, and small hail is possible with a few of the storms in the mountains,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 20% chance of showers is forecast through 7 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 62 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms heading into the afternoon Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.