High fire danger persists in Denver despite chances of rain Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
A 20% chance of of showers begins after 3 p.m. with temperatures reaching up to 77 degrees and breezes between 5 and 11 mph and gusts up to 16 mph, the agency said.
Thunderstorms bring fire danger due to more overpowering winds than measurable precipitation, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is expected to bring sunshine and temperature in the 60s and 70s, the agency said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 7 to 12 mph becoming 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.