Heat and sunshine are expected to continue in Denver on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90 degrees, above the average of 86 degrees for Aug. 25, the weather service said.
The overnight low is forecast to be 60 degrees, the agency said.
The rest of the week is predicted to stay in the 80s and 90s with slight chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 21 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.