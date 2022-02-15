020422-news-WildArtDenver01.JPG

Mark Sisun cross-country skis with his pug, Pixie, through Washington Park on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

 Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

Enjoy it while you can, Denver.

Another day of mild weather is in store for the city Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. It is expected to be partly sunny with wind gusting up to 15 mph before the weather takes a shift.

Wednesday's forecast calls for winter-like weather, with a high near 39 degrees and a likely chance of snowfall after 11 a.m., the weather service says. It becomes "all snow" after 2 p.m., though "little or no ice accumulation expected," the weather service says.

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected Wednesday.

The rest of the week is forecast to have milder weather, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 37 degrees Thursday, followed by temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle after 11 a.m., becoming all snow after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5-7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51.