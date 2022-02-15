Enjoy it while you can, Denver.
Another day of mild weather is in store for the city Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. It is expected to be partly sunny with wind gusting up to 15 mph before the weather takes a shift.
Wednesday's forecast calls for winter-like weather, with a high near 39 degrees and a likely chance of snowfall after 11 a.m., the weather service says. It becomes "all snow" after 2 p.m., though "little or no ice accumulation expected," the weather service says.
Up to 2 inches of snow is expected Wednesday.
The rest of the week is forecast to have milder weather, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 37 degrees Thursday, followed by temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle after 11 a.m., becoming all snow after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5-7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51.