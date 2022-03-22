It is expected to be windy again in the Denver area on Tuesday, with gusting up to 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
There's a slight chance of snow falling in the afternoon, though possible daytime accumulation of no more than a half-inch the weather service says. Tuesday's forecast also calls for temperatures in the mid-40s with cloudy skies, the weather service says. The snowfall, if any, should stop in the evening.
Though there were some expectations of snow Monday, the city did not have significant snow accumulation, the weather service said. However, Nederland received about 2 inches of snow, while Arvada got about 1.5 inches and Boulder received 0.3 inches.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for temps above 50 degrees, with the weekend possibly reaching in the 70s with sunny skies.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 10-15 mph increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 7-12 mph becoming north 17-22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 8-13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63.