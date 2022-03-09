Winter is here to stay — at least for another day.
After that, expect a weekend of sunshine and warm temps.
Snow is forecast to continue to fall throughout Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, with a high near 21 degrees.
"It will remain very cold today," the weather service tweeted.
Denver International Airport set a new record low with minus-7 degrees Thursday morning, the weather service reported. That beat out the previous March 10 record of minus-3 degrees, set in 1932, and Thursday's mark is the coldest for that day since 1960.
But the weather takes a significant turn Friday, thanks to a high of 36 degrees with sunshine. That is followed by temps in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as minus-8. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as minus-2 degrees. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.