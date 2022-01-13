121121-news-DenversFirstSnow04.JPG

A cyclist makes their way north on Cherry Creek Trail on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Denver.

 Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

Another quiet weather day of sunny skies, dry conditions and warm temps is expected in Denver but forecasters say the weekend could kick off with some snow.

Today will be mild and dry with temperatures getting into the upper 50s.

A high of 62 degrees is forecast for Thursday, adding to a week of unseasonably warmth, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. But the weather could make a shift Friday, when there's a 30% chance of snow by late morning that day; little to no accumulation expected.

However, sunny skies and warm temps are expected to return Saturday and Sunday — with highs near 41 and 48 degrees, respectively.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north wind 8-15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.