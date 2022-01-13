Another quiet weather day of sunny skies, dry conditions and warm temps is expected in Denver but forecasters say the weekend could kick off with some snow.
A high of 62 degrees is forecast for Thursday, adding to a week of unseasonably warmth, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. But the weather could make a shift Friday, when there's a 30% chance of snow by late morning that day; little to no accumulation expected.
However, sunny skies and warm temps are expected to return Saturday and Sunday — with highs near 41 and 48 degrees, respectively.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north wind 8-15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.