"Enjoy today while it lasts!"
That's what the National Weather Service in Boulder said in a recent tweet. That's because Denver is forecast to see a high near 69 degrees on Tuesday with sunny skies before winter returns over the next couple days.
"Colder and wet weather is coming on Wednesday," the weather service tweeted.
Rain could start falling by Wednesday afternoon, the weather service predicts, before it possibly turns into snow in the evening. The snowfall is expected to last until Thursday afternoon as temps are forecast to stay in the 40s and 50s on those two days.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to stay in areas west and south of Denver, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow likely between midnight and 5 a.m., then snow likely after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.